DE SOTO, Mo. – A De Soto fire engine was responding to a call Tuesday afternoon when it went off the roadway and overturned in a ditch.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. along Highway V near Hardin Road, just outside the city limits.

The De Soto city manager said the truck was apparently responding to a mutual aid call from another fire department when the crash happened.

De Soto Fire Chief James Maupin and Firefighter Scott Scharf were on the fire truck at the time of the crash. Scharf was driving. Both men managed to climb out of the truck and secure some equipment before emergency crews responded. Neither man was hurt.

A section of Highway V was closed to traffic as other fire trucks and a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy responded to the accident scene. A large tow truck arrived at the scene to upright the firetruck. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said it appears the driver got too close to the shoulder, overcorrected, and caused the vehicle to roll.

No word yet on how much damage was done to the De Soto fire truck.

Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter was above the scene to survey the situation.