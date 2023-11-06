ST. CHARLES, Mo. — As we prepare to celebrate Veterans Day this weekend, the city of St. Charles is introducing the hometown hero banner initiative. It allows residents to pay tribute to their loved ones who have served or are currently serving in the military.

The ceremonial hanging of the very first hometown heroes banner took place this morning at the intersection of 5th Street and First Capitol Drive. Mayor Dan Borgmeyer says a total of 60 will be on display.

“Today’s a very special day for me as a veteran and for all the veterans in St. Charles. We wanted to do something special. This year we do the traditional veteran holidays, but this year we want to do something called St. Charles Salutes. It’s for first responders, it’s for veterans, and most importantly to me, it’s for patriots,” said Mayor Borgmeyer.

The banners will serve as a backdrop for the St. Charles Salutes Parade and Celebration this Saturday at 10 a.m. It will be followed by a celebration in the Lewis and Clark Boathouse parking lot. The mayor says everyone is welcome.