ST. LOUIS — Several local hospitals are sharing some good news to help ring in the new year. The first baby born at Barnes Jewish Hospital arrived at 12:20 a.m. His name is Tre’Vaion Hollimon.

This is mom Desiree and dad Shaun’s third child and third boy. The children were all born at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Mercy announces that the first baby of 2023 was born at 1:06 a.m. Her name is Willow Josephine Opperman. The hospital congratulated parents Britney and Chris on their Facebook page.

