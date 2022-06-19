KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After spending nearly 20 years behind bars for a crime he says he didn’t commit, Keith Carnes cherishes every moment he can with his family.

Carnes was released from prison after his murder conviction was overturned earlier this year.

“It feels good after all those years of being wrongfully convicted and that has put hurt on my family,” Keith said.

And this Father’s Day, he has his dad, Lincoln Carnes, by his side. This is the first time he’s seen his father since his release. His father lives in Tennessee.

“I’m just happy that he’s out and we can have many more celebrations while I’m living,” Lincoln said.

“I know when I used to be locked up, he used to say stuff like ‘you know I’m getting up in age, you sure? you sure you getting out? I said yeah, I’m going to get out,” Keith said.

After missing out on many family gatherings and Father’s Day. The Carnes family is trying to make up for lost time.

Went all out, with inflatables for the kids and even a mechanical bull which both Keith and his dad both tested out.

Keith’s message is to hold family close and cherish the big and small moments with your parents and loved ones.

“Celebrations, we done missed so many of. We can’t get them back but we can enjoy the ones to come,” he said.