First weekend for new St. Louis City COVID-19 restrictions

ST. LOUIS – The tightened COVID-19 restrictions for St. Louis City went into effect Thursday, August 13. Bars, restaurants, and nightclubs are limited to 50 percent capacity and required to close by 11 p.m.

These restrictions come as St. Louis Blues are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fighting to defend their championship.

Some local bars are usually hot spots for Blues watch parties, but with stricter COVID-19 restrictions now in place, some bars and bar-goers are adapting.

“Last year, we spent a lot of time in crowded bars, made a lot of memories, now we can’t,” said Ford Wright, a St. Louis Blues fan.

Both bars have strict COVID-19 restrictions in place. Heavy Riff Brewery’s indoor seating is closed, but its patio and to-go options are available.

“Usually, it’s packed in here for a playoff hockey game, we get pretty rowdy, we wave the flag around and stuff, it’s a good time,” Greg Meyer, Heavy Riff Brewery co-owner, said.

With Blues playoff games looking much different this year, Meyer said the brewery is getting ready to put a projector and screen on their patio to allow patrons to watch the games and make it feel as ‘normal’ as possible.

“Usually, there’s 50 people crowded at the bar and right now there’s only 6 people crowding the bar, so that definitely takes a toll on sales,” Michael Scott, Felix’s Pizza Pub general manager, said.