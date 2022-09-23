ST. LOUIS – Several festivals are planned this weekend in the St. Louis region to celebrate the first weekend of fall, including Oktoberfest and the Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival.

“My favorite thing is just everyone getting together, whether they are German heritage or not. Just people being able to come and enjoy it, especially at a historic place like Das Bevo, and then also trying new food and drinks as well,” said Cassidy Bringle.

She said the turkey leg is a must-try along with the German beers.

“We’re going to have German music all weekend long. So polka, we have a beer band coming which is going to be super fun and a lot of good food and drink as well,” said Bringle.

Oktoberfest isn’t the only place for live music this weekend. You can head over to the Greater Saint Louis Hispanic Festival for more live music, dancing, and of course a lot of food options.

“Lots of clothes, friendly crowd, everybody is really nice. It’s a great crowd to bring a family to. We did the petting zoo, ate some food,” said Chris Willibring. “Even with the little one, we’ve got to bring people out to experience different things and new ideas and different takes on things. It’s pretty cool.”

For a fuller list of fall festivals in the St. Louis area, click here.