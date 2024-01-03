FLORISSANT, Mo. – ‘Sugarfire Smokehouse’ is opening a new restaurant in Florissant and it’s their first woman-owned location.

It’s located at 1290 North Highway 67, near UMSL. It’s the 14th Sugarfire restaurant and the first one in north county.

Owner and founder Charlie Downs says the Florissant restaurant is “a culmination of all the hard work and dedication that each of these women has put into our business for nearly a decade.”

A portion of the proceeds from opening day will be donated to ‘Hogs for the Cause,’ a non-profit that works to fight pediatric brain cancer and support families that are receiving ongoing cancer treatment.