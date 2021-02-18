Fish fry tradition continues but with safety changes

Missouri

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Lent will be different for many this year but the tradition of fish fry events continues for those in the Catholic church. The pandemic has forced them to create a drive-thru system.

