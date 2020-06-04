Fish in Missouri without a permit this weekend during Free Fishing Days

ST. LOUIS – Want to take the kids fishing for free this weekend? Free Fishing Days happens once a year and it’s a chance for anyone to get out and fish in any public waters in the Show Me State without buying a fishing permit, trout permit, or trout park daily tag.

This annual event always takes place the Saturday and Sunday after the first Monday in June.

Missouri is a great place to fish with more than a million acres of surface water. More than 200 different fish species are found in Missouri, 20 of which are game fish.

If you’re wanting to get out and fish this weekend with the beautiful weather in the forecast, keep in mind that while no permits are required on state waters, any permits required on city, county, or private waters still apply.

Also, other fishing regulations remain in effect, such as limits on the size and number of fish you may keep. Trespass laws remain in effect on private property.

To find out more about St. Louis area fishing, download the free Mo Fishing mobile app for Android or iOS. This app will find fishing areas near your location.

You can also visit MDC.mo.gov and follow the fishing links.