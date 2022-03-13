Fishermen find child’s body in southwestern Missouri creek

KISSEE MILLS, Mo. (AP) — A child’s body has been found in a southwestern Missouri waterway, and authorities are working to determine if it is a boy who went missing last month.

Fishermen found the body around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Beaver Creek, which is part of Bull Shoals Lake in Taney County. Trooper Sam Carpenter says the body was found in the area where a 6-year-old boy went into the water on Feb. 18.

The child’s name has not been released. The child’s family lives about a mile from the site where the boy was last seen.

Authorities have said he and his two older sisters walked more than a mile from the home to the water.