Fishermen find child’s body in southwestern Missouri creek

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

KISSEE MILLS, Mo. (AP) — A child’s body has been found in a southwestern Missouri waterway, and authorities are working to determine if it is a boy who went missing last month.

Fishermen found the body around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Beaver Creek, which is part of Bull Shoals Lake in Taney County. Trooper Sam Carpenter says the body was found in the area where a 6-year-old boy went into the water on Feb. 18.

The child’s name has not been released. The child’s family lives about a mile from the site where the boy was last seen.

Authorities have said he and his two older sisters walked more than a mile from the home to the water.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News