DES PERES — A new Fit-Flavors location opened in St. Louis County Sunday. The Des Peres store features dine-in, carry out, and a smoothie bar. They will be celebrating the opening all week with giveaways, promotions, and a special tasting on Friday, August 25.

Fit Flavors is a St. Louis based meal-prep business started in 2009 by Jillian Tedesco. There are now six area locations that make healthy meals for busy people in the region. You can dine-in or get your food to-go, and they have delivery available.

The meals may help with weight loss or other dietary needs and objectives. There are gluten-free, dairy-free, low-carb, and vegetarian options.

Tedesco was named among the St. Louis Business Journal’s 40 under 40 in 2020. She went from helping a few people prepare meals per week to leading a company with over 50 employees. They now help thousands of people meet their health goals.