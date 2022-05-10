ST. LOUIS – You can take home furry friends named after the St. Louis Blues as they bring heat to the ice!

Five Acres Animal Shelter is celebrating the St. Louis Blues’ run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs by naming animals after some players. The pets get the name of the player who scores first in each playoff game.

So far, a kitten is named David Purr-on, and two puppies are named Kyrou and O’Reilly. They are two large-breed-mix puppies. They are both available for adoption. David Purr-on is a rare male calico kitten. Veterinarians will treat his leg injury then he’ll be up for adoption too.