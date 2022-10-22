ST. LOUIS – Now celebrating 55 years in business, Lion’s Choice has a surprise in store for some St. Louis-area customers.

Five foodies could win free Lion’s Choice for one year as part of the restaurant’s “Golden Ticket” giveaway. The contest runs from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28 at all St. Louis area restaurants.

Starting Monday, customers are encouraged to check their order for a Golden Ticket. Five tickets will be placed at random, and winner will get instructions for how to officially claim their prize.

In addition to the “Golden Ticket” giveaway, Lion’s Choice will offer $5.50 original roast beef sandwich meals on Wednesday, Oct. 26, the exact date of the restaurant’s 55th anniversary. Customers can also get an oven-roasted turkey or hickory ham sandwich as part of that deal.

Lion’s Choice, which started as a St. Louis franchise, has also been picking up some accolades of recent. Food & Wine recently released its “Best Fast Food in Every State” report earlier this month, naming Lion’s Choice as the best fast food restaurant in Missouri.

