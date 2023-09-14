ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Lambert International Airport has officially purchased five electric shuttle buses, and airport officials could roll them out later this year.

The buses are Lightning ZEV4™ models from Lightning eMotors, which specializes in zero-emission, mid-sized commercial vehicles. Lightning eMotors tells FOX 2 these shuttles will likely be delivered to the airport at somepoint during the fourth quarter of 2023.

The buses are FAA-compliant and intend to transport passengers between Lambert Airport’s two terminals.

Artist impression of Lightning ZEV4™ shuttle bus at Lambert Airport. (Provided by: Lightning eMotors)

“Our team has worked hard to ensure our products meet the high standards required to receive any of the billions of federal dollars that are available to support the expansion of the EV ecosystem,” said Kash Sethi, chief revenue officer for Lightning eMotors. “This order is a great validation that our vehicles and charging technology are ideally suited to help airports achieve their business and environmental goals.”

“The Lightning ZEV4 will allow us to deliver EV shuttles to those that use St. Louis Lambert International Airport sooner,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, STL’s airport director and CEO. “St. Louis Lambert International is committed to sustainable, clean energy practices and we’re excited for passengers to begin experiencing that firsthand with our new shuttles.”

The shuttle buses are part of a series of upgrades construction projects planned at Lambert Airport in the upcoming years, totaling around $110 million. Crews are also working to reconstruct some of Lambert’s most-used runways.

