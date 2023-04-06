BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities have identified five people who died from Wednesday’s tornado in southern Missouri.

The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims as:

Glenn Burcks, 62

Destinee Koenig, 16

Michael McCoy, 18

Jimmy Skaggs, 37

Susan Sullivan, 57

According to the National Weather Service, an EF-2 tornado formed in Bollinger County around 3:30 a.m. It lasted nearly half an hour and peaked with gusts up to 130 miles per hour over a 22-mile path.

Much of the destruction happened in the Glenallen and Grassy communities near Marble Hill, Missouri. There was extensive damage to homes, uprooted trees and crushed cars. Debris remains scattered around many homes and roads, while a local fire station was also destroyed.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley both visited Bollinger County to assess damage in the aftermath. Gov. Parson says he plans to use all state resources available to help with recovery.

The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office adds that resources are being deployed to residents impacted by the tornado. Anyone in the county seeking assistance should contact the Bollinger County Health Center at 573-238-2817.