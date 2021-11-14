Five injured during Columbia, Missouri nightclub shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Early this morning five people were shot outside a Columbia, Missouri nightclub. The suspected shooter was then shot and killed by police

Police say this all started just after 3:00 am. Investigators say there were reports of a gunman firing shots into a crowd of people at Vibez Lounge on 5th street downtown. They say two officers chased an armed suspect into a nearby alley where the suspect was shot and killed.

Police have not yet identified the suspect. They are also trying to determine if other suspects were involved in the initial shooting.

The five people wounded are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.