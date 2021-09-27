Five Missouri schools have Confederate names, some want that to change

ST. LOUIS– Missouri is home to five schools named after Confederate leaders and The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is calling on non-Southern states to rename schools honoring Confederates.

The SPLC’s Whose Heritage? report lists 195 actively running schools named after Confederate leaders. At least 80 of those schools were named after a county or town that honors a Confederate leader. A majority of the schools named after Confederate leaders are in the south

The report says non-Southern states with schools honoring Confederate leaders are:

Missouri (5 schools)

Minnesota (3)

California (2)

Washington (1)

The 5 Missouri schools include:

Breckenridge Elementary, Breckenridge, Mo

Breckenridge High, Breckenridge, Mo

McCulloch Elementary, Republic, Mo

Price Elementary, Republic, Mo

Jackson Park Elementary, University City, Mo

The report also revealed 92 schools honoring confederate leaders have closed or been renamed. Eighteen schools have committed to change their names but have not done so yet.

Georgia, Texas, and Alabama are the states with the most actively running schools.

The SPLC is pushing for all 195 schools honoring Confederates to change their names.

“Elevating the names of pro-slavery men in, on and around public school property is deeply offensive. The fact that some are located in states like California and Minnesota whose soldiers fought on behalf of the Union during the Civil War helps to sustain a culture of white supremacy,” said SPLC Chief of Staff Lecia Brook.

She also says this call to action is even more imperative when considering Black and other students of color attend these schools, potentially unaware of the true history behind the namesakes.

She says it begs the question: what lessons are these actions teaching our children about the Confederacy’s shameful role in American history.