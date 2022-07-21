KIRKWOOD, Mo. – A five-story apartment complex is in the works for Kirkwood’s historic downtown district.

“The James” apartment complex is planned on behalf of High Street Residential and the Trammel Crow Company. Plans call for 152 apartments and more than 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space in the 400 block of North Kirkwood Road.

Developers hope to complete the project in early 2024. The James will include a mix of studio to three-bedroom apartments, and many units will offer private balconies and terraces.

“The James” is situated on a site in Kirkwood that is distinctively ‘suburban urban,’ offering urban walkability and access to great amenities in a suburban location. This creates an environment that is a highly desirable feature for renters and one that crosses generational boundaries,” said Josh Udelhofen, Senior Vice President with HSR’s Midwest office.

Renderings from ESG Archietecture & Design via Trammell Crow Company

Udelhofen says the complex is one of the first large-scale residential developments for Kirkwood in nearly two decades and the city’s first under new zoning guidelines.

“The James” will offer 285 parking spaces, including 185 covered spaces exclusively for residents and 100 surface spaces for guests and retail users. A new public plaza is also in the works to provide access to the development’s retail offerings.

ESG Architecture & Design is serving as the architect of record and Brinkmann Constructors is the general contractor for the development.