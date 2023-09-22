ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after five vehicles were involved in a rush-hour crash Friday in north St. Louis. Several people are believed to be injured.

The St. Louis Fire Department is assisting with the crash response. The department reports at least one person was removed from their vehicle via extrication. Two victims from the crash are also in critical condition, two are in serious condition, and three suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.

The crash happened near the intersection of Humboldt Avenue and North Broadway in the North Riverfront neighborhood. Police have blocked off a stretch of Broadway with tape to assist with the situation.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.