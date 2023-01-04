FENTON, Mo. – Authorities are searching for five people accused in a Fenton gun store burglary earlier this week.

On Tuesday morning, a group of five people broke into the Denny Dennis Sporting Goods store at 1 Gravois Road and stole several firearms. Police responded to the scene around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, but did not make any arrests.

(Photos courtesy: The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives)

Feds released photos of five suspects wanted in the investigation and two vehicles tied to the burglary.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the burglary.

Anyone with information about this theft should contact the bureau by phone at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), via email at ATFTips@atf.gov or via web.