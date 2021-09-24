Flags fly at half-staff today in Jackson County to honor fallen officer Madrid-Evans

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – U.S. and Missouri flags will be flown at half-staff Friday at government buildings in Jackson County to honor fallen Independence Police Department Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans.

Governor Mike Parson issued the order Thursday.

Madrid-Evans, 22, was shot and killed last week after responding to a call. Priebe knows what it’s like to be a new, young officer. He received his Missouri Peace Officer license and was commissioned by the Independence Police Department on July 8, 2021. He was shot and killed in the line of duty while still completing field training on September, 15. The shooting happened when Madrid-Evans was performing a residence check for a parole violator.

Madrid-Evans was also an organ donor and his kidney went to Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe. Priebe was paralyzed after being intentionally struck by a vehicle in 2020. His kidneys began to fail this summer. A kidney match was found in Madrid-Evans.

“At just age 22, and only two months after graduating from the police academy, Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans will be remembered as a selfless individual who was committed to helping others,” Parson said. “Even as we mourn Officer Madrid-Evans’ senseless death, we are filled with hope because this brave officer’s organ donation will extend the life of Officer Mark Priebe. Officer Madrid-Evans’ final, generous act is a lasting contribution to the public good.”

Officer Madrid-Evans will also be laid to rest Friday.