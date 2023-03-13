ST. LOUIS — The body of the officer killed in Hermann, Missouri last night is being returned. A procession for Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith is going from St. Louis County to Gasconade County.
The number of vehicles in the convoy was small, but there was a large show of support along the route. Firetrucks, ambulances, police cars, were flashing their lights on the Clayton overpass. A large American flag was displayed prominently.
The Gotten Stroeter Funeral Home is handling the final arrangements. There will be a visitation and funeral at Owensville High School Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Associated Press reports:
The search for the man suspected of killing one small-town Missouri police officer and badly injuring another ended Monday when the man came out of a home that had been surrounded by police.
The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Hermann, which is about 80 miles west of St. Louis. Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith of the Hermann Police Department died, and 31-year-old Officer Adam Sullentrup was hospitalized in stable condition.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson of St. Louis County. The patrol confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the suspect was taken into custody after exiting the home.