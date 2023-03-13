ST. LOUIS — The body of the officer killed in Hermann, Missouri last night is being returned. A procession for Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith is going from St. Louis County to Gasconade County.

Flags and first responders at the Clayton Road overpass

The number of vehicles in the convoy was small, but there was a large show of support along the route. Firetrucks, ambulances, police cars, were flashing their lights on the Clayton overpass. A large American flag was displayed prominently.

The Gotten Stroeter Funeral Home is handling the final arrangements. There will be a visitation and funeral at Owensville High School Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Associated Press reports:

The search for the man suspected of killing one small-town Missouri police officer and badly injuring another ended Monday when the man came out of a home that had been surrounded by police.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Hermann, which is about 80 miles west of St. Louis. Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith of the Hermann Police Department died, and 31-year-old Officer Adam Sullentrup was hospitalized in stable condition.

Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson of St. Louis County. The patrol confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the suspect was taken into custody after exiting the home.