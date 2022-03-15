Flags fly half-staff in two Missouri counties for fallen Joplin officer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff Tuesday at all government buildings in Jasper and Newton counties in honor of fallen Joplin Police Corporal Benjamin Lee Cooper.

He was shot and killed in Joplin on Tuesday, March 8. Two other officers were injured, and the gunman was shot and killed.

The confrontation began at about 1:30 p.m. near 4th and Range Line, where officers initially responded to a disturbance. Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, but he shot two officers and fled in a stolen patrol car.

The suspect fired his weapon from the stolen patrol car but crashed the vehicle near 9th and Connecticut and fled on foot while firing at officers and injuring one. Responding officers fired at the suspect and struck him – ending the pursuit.

Cooper served in the U.S. Army from 1995 to 2001. He served in the Joplin Police Department from 2004 to 2008, when he left to serve as a deputy sheriff in Colorado. He returned to JPD in 2013. He was promoted to Corporal in 2016. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

“Benjamin Cooper devoted his life to bravely serving and protecting others, first as a soldier, and then as a law enforcement officer,” Lt. Governor Kehoe said. “In over 18 years in law enforcement, he honorably served as a patrolman, investigator, firearms instructor, SWAT officer, field training officer, canine officer, and internal affairs officer. Corporal Cooper’s senseless killing is a reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers willingly face each day to keep us safe, and of the debt we owe them for their courageous service.”

“Corporal Cooper served and protected his fellow citizens with honor and dignity,” Governor Parson said. “Due to this heinous violence against law enforcement officers, Corporal Cooper’s wife is now without a husband and daughters without a father. This must end, and shows why we must always support our Missouri law enforcement officers – who only wish to serve. Our hearts go out to Corporal Cooper’s family and friends as they mourn his tragic loss. Teresa and I will be praying for them.”