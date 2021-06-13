Flags of Valor volunteers preparing 7,600 flags for Labor Day

ST. LOUIS – Art Hill will have American flags honoring those who have served our country this September. Getting thousands of flags ready is a process that begins months in advance.

Volunteers with Flags of Valor are putting flags together to honor our armed services.

“As I found out more and more about the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, it’s important to me to serve them and their memory,” said Paul Carlock, a Flags of Valor volunteer.

The volunteers are helping put together approximately 7,600 flags, each with dog tags.

“About 600 volunteers total and we will have the flags all assembled on the polls and ready to go on (Art Hill),” Carlock said.

The early preparation is needed now so the flags are ready to bring to Forest Park come September.

“We’re doing it every weekend between now and the end of July, both Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of (Independence Day) weekend,” Carlock said.

Volunteers also get a bit of a work out. For every five flags completed, they’ll do five push-ups.

For the volunteers, it’s the message that’s most important.

“We hope that more than anything, that the families and loved ones and people that are fallen feel comfort for our effort,” said volunteer Keath Hausher. “That’s really the key. That’s why we’re doing it here.”

Their efforts and appreciation will be on display paying tribute in the coming months.

“We’ll start to put them up on Labor Day weekend, put the marks in the ground. Then Monday, Labor Day itself, is when we install the flags,” Carlock said. “Then our team will be there from sunrise to sunset every single day, making sure they fly perfectly until we take them down.”