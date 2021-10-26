Flags ordered at half-staff Wednesday to honor State Rep. from St. Charles

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Gov. Mike Parson is ordering that U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings October 27 to honor Missouri State Rep. Thomas Hannegan.

Hannegan, 51, died last week of a stroke. The flags will be at half-staff on the day Rep. Hannegan is laid to rest.

“We honor and thank Representative Hannegan for his contributions to the people of the 65th district and the entire state of Missouri. He leaves behind a strong legacy of public service and advocacy,” Governor Parson said. “Tom worked tirelessly on behalf of his constituents, and thanks to legislation he sponsored more military service members will have greater access to job opportunities across the state. Teresa and I are praying for Tom’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Hannegan was elected to his first two-year term in November of 2016. He is a graduate of Duchesne High School and received his bachelor’s from Lindenwood University. He went on to receive a Master of Science in Human Resources also from Lindenwood.

Hannegan also served as publisher and editor-in-chief of Street Scape Magazine. He is also an Associate-Broker with Hannegan Real Estate & Construction, LLC, a family-owned business.