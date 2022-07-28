ST. LOUIS – The National Weather Service issued a flash flooding warning for the St. Louis area Thursday afternoon.

The alert was issued at 3:25 p.m. and is in effect until 5:45 p.m.

According to the NWS, flash flood warnings are “dangerous and life-threatening situations.” People should not attempt to travel unless they are fleeing a flood-prone area or under an evacuation order.

Several inches of rain have fallen in just an hour in several portions of the area, flooding interstates and highways, and leaving commuters stranded in their vehicles.

Thursday’s flash flooding comes at an inopportune time for many as the region was drying out from Tuesday’s historic rainfall.

Check our traffic map for the latest updates on delays and closures.