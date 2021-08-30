Flash flooding causes mess throughout St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Water was shooting through the intersection of Arkansas and McKean avenues Monday afternoon. A neighbor recorded the video on her phone and notified city officials so repairs could be made.

Hey @stlcsb, the junction of McKean Ave and Arkansas is exploding again. pic.twitter.com/BtGHhks0m8 — Sacha Heath (@sachaheath) August 30, 2021

An MSD spokesperson tells us that area has an old stormwater drain system that works like a pressure valve and in rare cases when the water has nowhere to go, it can penetrate the pavement.

The neighbor who recorded the video, recorded a similar video last year.

The afternoon downpour also sent creek water rising along Kirkham Road in Webster Groves. Water covered the road as some drivers tried to travel through the flooding.

An old catalpa tree on Catalpa Avenue in Webster Groves fell soon after the heavy rain fell. It struck the front of Cyndy Beer’s home. She and her wife were able to safely get outside. Beer suspects the water was just too much for the tree to handle.

“I think that they got stressed and just oversaturated,” she said.