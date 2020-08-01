Flash flooding taking a toll on St. Louis area communities

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – Flash flooding is taking its toll Friday night in communities in the St. Louis area.

People who live in Warren County said they’ve been pounded by pouring rain. It became just too much for local creeks.

Eva Bote’s basement was flooded.

“I’m not very happy with Mother Nature right now,” she said.

Bote and other people who live in Treloar, Missouri were trying to recover from flash flooding.

Bote’s basement filled in about an hour.

“It was crazy and everything; I’ve never seen it come so fast,” she said.

A friend loaned them a gasoline power pump to remove the water from their home, this after Ameren cut the power because the electric box was under water making things dangerous.

A local creek jumped out its banks, brush, and grass were pushed over by the moving water. A farmer’s field turned into a lake. It’s been a while since flash flooding has been so hard on this community.

“In 27 years, I haven’t seen this bad,” said one resident.

Sheets of rain fell in nearby St. Charles County. Culverts along the road turned into creeks, and creeks turned into raging rivers.

“It’s just been raining all day non- stop got seven, eight inches of rain up here. It’s crazy,” said Jared Decoster, who lives in the area.

Big pools of water covered Highway 94.

In Hermann, Missouri, Cathi Utley, the publisher of the Hermann Advertiser-Courier newspaper, took video of the flooding. It showed a three-foot-wide creek that looked as large as a river. A big bale of hay with a bird hitching a ride was floating away and a school bus was brought in to carry teachers from the high school after water blocked their path home. Fortunately, no kids were at school today.