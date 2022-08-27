ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a fleeing car struck and killed a man Saturday morning in north St. Louis.

The collision happened around 1:10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Academy Avenue, near the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood border.

Police did not identify the victim by name or age, but say he was rushed to a hospital and later died from his injuries. No suspect information is available at this time.

An accident reconstruction team with the St. Louis Police Department is handling the investigation. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.