Flights canceled and delayed at St. Louis Airport amid winter storm

ST. LOUIS – Dozens of flights at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport have been canceled or delayed as the winter storm remains in effect across the region.

Airport management is watching this weather system closely and airlines are deicing planes. Dozens of flights were canceled Monday across the country. A combined total of more than a hundred flights were canceled at O’Hare and Midway airports.

“This morning we had about 35 flights that were canceled,” said St. Louis airport spokesman Will Becker. “As the weather gets worse, more flights will be cancelled.”

Many airlines have issued yet another round of travel warnings ahead of the winter storm.

Airport officials say all travelers who have flights in the coming days are encouraged to contact their airlines directly for the latest information before traveling to the airport.