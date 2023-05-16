ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A lot of people in south St. Louis County have been dealing with flooding issues since the weekend and with more rain Tuesday. Residents at one apartment complex are especially concerned.

The water has receded here at the cedar Creek Lodge Apartments after all the rain on Mother’s Day. Many cars located at the apartments were underwater. They’re worried it could happen again if we get much more rain Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of people who live there had their cars surrounded by water over the weekend. The front entrance flooded again as well. Four inches of rain fell in a short amount of time.

Residents of the Cedar Creek Lodge Apartments started cleaning up Monday, but with more rain Tuesday morning, they are nervous flooding could happen again. We’re told these apartments also flooded back in 2017 and 2019.

They evacuated as they prepared for a historic crest of the River Des Peres. It flooded a lot of homes and businesses back then also.

Devon Empson lives in the apartment complex. She shared photos of the scene, and the impact of the floods.

“One minute it was raining really hard, the next thing I know, nobody could get in and nobody could get out,” Empson said. “I started knocking on all my neighbors doors to let them know they probably should move their car. It was pretty frightening, this is the worst one I have seen, yet it was going very fast. We saw a guy drive into it and float.”

MSD officials shared that if you’re wondering if you live in a flood prone zone area, you can always check here.