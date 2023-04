CLARKSVILLE, Mo. – Clarksville officials are meeting Wednesday to begin planning for potential flooding.

The National Weather Service forecasts a crest of 31.2 feet in Clarksville next Friday, May 5. Flood stage is at 25 feet. Clarksville recently broke ground on a flood wall, but construction is nowhere near done.

Discussions will include flood preparation and how to feed and house volunteers. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in Clarksville City Hall.