ST. LOUIS – If you are still trying to bounce back from the July flooding and storms, another FEMA flood disaster recovery center is opening Wednesday, August 17.

It will provide one-on-one help to people affected by the aftermath of historic rainfall. The center is at Ranken Technical College at the corner of Newstead and Page. It’ll be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. every day.

Before you go – you should apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov.