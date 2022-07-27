ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The American Red Cross used THE HEIGHTS Community Center in Richmond Heights as an emergency shelter for flood victims Tuesday. Those still there are being transferred to the James J. Eagan Community Center in Florissant Wednesday.

The American Red Cross regional communications director Sharon Watson said at its peak, 75 flood victims were at THE HEIGHTS Community Center. By the evening, that number went down to 50, and 33 people spent the night. THE HEIGHTS could only accommodate flood victims for one night.

By about noon on Wednesday, 18 people were still at THE HEIGHTS. Those 18 will be transferred to the James J. Eagan Community Center via Rockwood School District buses.

The American Red Cross provided flood victims with water, snacks, and blankets.

Anyone impacted by the flooding who needs a safe place to go can call 211 to find a nearby evacuation center. In addition, 211 can be called to report property damage.