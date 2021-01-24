‘Flooded and Impassable’: Massive water main break closes down I-70 near Union

ST. LOUIS – A water main break on Interstate 70 and Bircher has shut down the highway making it impassable. Roads are flooded with some cars submerged in water.

The first report of the watermain break was at about 7 p.m.

The St. Louis Fire Department is on the scene.

A family of five was reportedly rescued from their car as rising waters reached them.

Those traveling in that area should expect delays as traffic is backed up.

There is no word on what caused the break.

FOX2 will provide more information as it becomes available.

.@STLFireDept members #rescued a family of five (incl four children) from the passenger vehicle trapped by rising water EB I-70, just east of Union.



The family was assessed by #EMS; cold exposure; no transports.



The Water Dept is on scene; possibly a 20” water main ruptured. pic.twitter.com/bTIFyQzW45 — Garon Patrick Mosby (@GaronMosby) January 24, 2021