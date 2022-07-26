MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – With record levels of rainfall Tuesday in the St. Louis region and more expected over the next few days, scheduled events around town will be up in the air as businesses wait and see how the floodwaters recede.

The Pattonville Fire Protection District responded to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre earlier in the day and observed rising floodwaters at the concert venue, extending from the pit area to several rows. The stage floor itself was not touched due to its high elevation.

A spokesperson for Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre said the water was drained by the afternoon and no longer present in the venue. Crews are cleaning the facility and the weekend’s concerts are not expected to be affected.

The Backstreet Boys are slated to perform Saturday evening and pop group Big Time Rush appearing on Sunday.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page declared a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon to seek federal recovery assistance.

Flooding at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. (Courtesy: Pattonville Fire Protection District)

