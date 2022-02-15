Flooding concerns rise ahead of heavy rain late Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – When we hear the word snow in the forecast, much of our attention goes to that. But a big threat ahead of the flakes will be heavy rainfall. People who live in areas that are more prone to flooding need to be ready.

Scattered showers that develop Wednesday afternoon will give way to widespread heavy rain Wednesday night, ahead of a slow-moving cold front. Much of the area could see one to two inches of rainfall.

Recent snowmelt has made the ground moist, meaning that most of the rainwater will not be absorbed, but will run off to the nearest watershed. This means Thursday morning commuters need to be ready for ponding on roads, leading to those blinding splashes from other drivers and making potholes harder to see and avoid.

Localized flooding will also be possible, covering low water crossing and possibly causing the smaller stream and creeks to pop out of their banks.

“We can handle an inch, inch and a half, but two-plus inches, that starts pushing the hydrographs up into minor flood stage in a lot of cases,” said Mark Fuchs, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. “The Big River, the Bourbeuse, the Cuivre, all those rivers will be looking at a potential for minor flooding in the next several days.”

Fuchs also has an important reminder for drivers, one that is always good to hear ahead of a flooding threat.

“We’re not expecting to see any significant flooding, but there are going to be some roads that might have to be closed. I strongly encourage anybody that, as they drive along, they see a road closure, don’t try to drive through that. One, the insurance isn’t going to cover you if you drive through and have problems. And two, you really don’t know how deep the water is. A lot of people assume there is pavement under that water. That isn’t always the case.”