ST. CHARLES, Mo. – One dog drowned in flood waters Tuesday morning at Elm Point Animal Hospital.

There were 30 dogs in the basement when flood waters started to come in. Two people were trapped down there for a time. One person had to go to the hospital as a precaution. One dog died in the flood. At one point the water reached the ceiling of the basement.

