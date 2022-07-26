ST. PETERS, Mo. – Multiple puppies drowned in flood waters Tuesday morning in St. Peters.

Officials there were able to rescue about one dozen dogs from Stray Paws Adoptables. The dogs were brought out one-by-one by Central County Fire & Rescue. Unfortunately, 10 puppies drowned in the flood.

“Fly high little ones,” Stray Paws Adoptables said. “Our hearts are breaking.”

There is a lot of flooding in this area and Stray Paws Adoptables is looking for donations and foster families for their animals. Click here to learn more.