BRENTWOOD, Mo. – There were multiple rounds of flash flooding within a three-day span along Deer Creek this week.

Water continued to rise Thursday afternoon, even after the torrential rain had ended.

“The water kept coming up. It was coming up through the sewers. [There was] actually almost a current down Brentwood Boulevard. [We were] pulling all the lumber from the lumber yard next door, running it down Brentwood Boulevard and actually filling our lot about halfway full,” said Tom Chac, president of Brentwood Building Supply.

Views from Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX show the extent of the flooding in the area. Lumber from Forrest Products Supply Company was displaced down Brentwood Boulevard.

When the rain started, Chac said they hurried to move their trucks to higher ground. They had just spent the day cleaning up from round one on Tuesday.

“We cleaned up yesterday before the rain and then now it all just came back again so we have to do the cleanup again,” he said.

Mark Fuchs, Senior Service Hydrologist for the National Weather Service, compares what happened Thursday with Deer Creek to the flooding on major rivers, just on a smaller scale and in a shorter timeframe.

“Missouri and Mississippi, where you have the precipitation upstream and then the river will crest a couple of days later usually. [It] just takes time for all of that water to funnel down. On a micro scale, that’s what we’re looking at Manchester near Deer Creek,” Fuchs said.

Farther east, Deer Creek Bar and Grill was also hammered twice this week. The majority of the damage occurred on Tuesday. The owner there says she’s been in talks with multiple contractors on what her next steps are.

The water crossed Laclede Station Road into Deer Creek Plaza and into McAlister’s Deli.

“Ten or eleven times, we had to mop it because it got pretty thick here. The color of the tiles was all the same. All tan, not dark brown and tan,” said Ginny Rogers, a manager at McAlister’s Deli.

Based on radar estimates around 10 inches of rain fell over the course of 72 hours in the Deer Creek watershed.

“That area has long been known for flooding issues right along Deer Creek. It’s not the first time. It doesn’t happen thankfully often,” said Fuchs.