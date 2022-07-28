ST. LOUIS – Heavy rainfall and flash flooding slams the St. Louis region for the second time in three days, leading to major damages at homes, schools and businesses.

One of the hardest-hit spots was the Third Degree Glass Factory, St. Louis’s only open-access glass art studio on Delmar Boulevard. The venue has served as an education center, fine art gallery, and special event space for nearly 20 years.

Volunteers are working to clean up floodwaters inside the building. A spokesperson with the Third Degree Glass Factory says the site will be closed until further notice. A wedding planned at the venue Thursday has been canceled.

Torrential rainfall hit the St. Louis region on Thursday afternoon, leading to more than four inches of rainfall in some spots around St. Louis City and St. Louis County.