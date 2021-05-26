Florida Georgia Line returns to touring with date in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The band Florida Georgia Line is coming to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in October after they took a break from touring during the pandemic.

The concert is part of the band’s I Love My Country Tour 2021, and tickets go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m. Florida Georgia Line’s St. Louis date is October 16.

The tour kicks off in Atlanta on September 24 at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood.

“Touring is back, y’all! This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say – we’re going on tour! Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can’t wait to bring these tunes to the stage,” FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley said. “We’re excited to see your faces, feel the energy, and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let’s make some new memories!”

