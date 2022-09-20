ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Two out-of-staters are facing charges in St. Charles County that they attempted to use stolen credit cards from a Wentzville car break-in.

According to a probable cause statement obtained from the St. Charles County Police Department, officers were dispatched to Broemmelsiek Park on the morning of Sept. 14 for a suspected theft from a vehicle. Police saw the victim’s car window had been busted and credit and debit cards had been stolen.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from the area and determined a Ford Fusion with a Florida plate 18DCSB was responsible for the theft.

The victim received two notifications approximately 22 minutes apart that her stolen credit and debit cards had been used at Walmart stores in Lake St. Louis and O’Fallon. In both instances, the cards were decline and the suspects left the store.

Police located the Fusion on Highway K and attempted to follow the vehicle. The driver of the Fusion pulled into oncoming traffic to get around other cars and turned at Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

St. Ann police eventually located and stopped the Fusion. The driver, 40-year-old Deandrae Williams, and passenger, 33-year-old Leronte Smith, were both detained.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged both Williams and Smith with one count of first-degree property damage, two counts of stealing, and one count of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device. They’re both in custody at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections on a $25,000 bond.

Prosecutors said Williams has a lengthy criminal history in Florida, including felony drug possession, larceny, theft, cocaine possession, cocaine distribution, resisting arrest, hit-and-run, and robbery.