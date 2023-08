ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The city of Florissant and the Knights of Columbus are co-sponsoring a food truck event Friday night.

It’ll be in the parking lot near the old St. Ferdinand Shrine. Trucks will serve food from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Proceeds benefit local non-profits, including the Team Food Pantry. Visitors are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate.