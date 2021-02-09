Florissant bakery says imposter uses logo and name to take orders

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Kitt Vilasis-Corbin is the owner and executive pastry chef of La Patisserie, a cake and pastry shop located in Florissant. She’s been in business for five years but recently experienced a not so sweet surprise.

“There’s a lot of voice messages saying they never got their order or they want a refund, they’re not happy with the order, so I figured maybe it’s a wrong number or they thought it was a different pastry shop,” Vilasis-Corbin said.

A customer called and said she wanted a refund for her online order. She informed her that they weren’t taking any online orders and had been closed for nearly six weeks.

“I said, ‘Where did you order it’ and she said Grubhub,” Vilasis-Corbin said.

After upset calls and emails during their winter break period where they only took custom orders, she realized something was wrong. Some people called and complained and said they never received their items, or that their items they did receive weren’t good.

Vilasis-Corbin said Grubhub contained La Patisserie’s logo, but it was connected to a different menu, different address and contained spelling errors. She said about 80 percent of the items on the menu, she doesn’t make. She also said the site had an option to pickup for Saturday’s only, which aren’t her pastry shop hours.

“You take pride in your work and when somebody claims you did something but you didn’t and then they complain, it’s a big deal for us because we worked hard to establish ourselves,” she said. “I do understand people are upset but I can’t give back your money for something I didn’t make.”

She said whoever is impersonating her business is either not making the items, not showing up, or asking them to meet in a parking lot to exchange the items.

“What scares me is where did they prep that, how was it prepared?” she added.

Local Communications Specialist and CEO of Golden Services Group Julia Eudy said they have seen a rise in scams targeting small businesses, especially during COVID. She said small businesses have a right to request their information be removed from third-party services, such as Grubhub.

Eudy also said it is important to check on your own small business’ online presence.

“On a monthly basis to just someone go out a little checklist go out, take a look at what things that they have out there, be aware of where their business is located and take inventory of it, is it current,” Eudy said.

The pastry shop was no longer listed on Grubhub as of Monday evening.

A Grubhub spokesperson responded to FOX 2’s inquiry with the following statement:

“Grubhub places restaurants on our platform to offer diners variety and to increase the volume of orders for the restaurants. Restaurant owners can request removal by reaching out to us at restaurants@grubhub.com, and La Patisserie is no longer on our platform.”

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News