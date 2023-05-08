ST. LOUIS – A former Commerce Bank manager from Florissant, Missouri, was sentenced to federal prison Monday for stealing more than $175,000 from elderly customers.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Andrea Hopkins, 29, pleaded guilty to four counts of bank fraud in January.

According to court documents, between Feb. 20, 2020, and May 25, 2021, Hopkins would divert money from customer accounts by transferring funds into cashier’s checks or prepaid cards in other people’s names. In order to conceal her crimes, Hopkins would change the addresses on some account statements, forge signatures, and transfer money between customers.

Hopkins targeted older customers because she knew they had a diminished mental capacity and did not fully understand their finances.

Prosecutors said Hopkins diverted $328,273 from customer accounts, but transferred $152,431 among customer accounts to cover her tracks, and kept the remaining amount.

Hopkins used the money to pay off debts, cover living expenses, and purchase a motorcycle.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Hopkins to 18 months in prison, and ordered her to repay the money she stole.