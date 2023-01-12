ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Stephan ‘Big Shot’ Shaw is planning to make Saturday night his coming out party.

The 18-0 professional heavyweight boxer from Florissant will headline Top Rank Boxing’s ESPN card Saturday night at Turning Stone Resort and Casino.

“This my big moment,” Shaw said. “I’m ready to take the shot and seize the moment.”

Shaw will be up against 16-1 hard hitter Efe Ajagba, with ring walks expected to happen around 11 p.m. CT.

“There’s a lot of chinks in his armor,” Shaw said. “I feel I can take advantage of (that).”

Shaw became a pro nine years ago and has since scored 13 knockouts in his 18 professional bouts. He took a break from the sport between the ages of 13 and 18, but since coming back and turning professional, he has been undefeated.

“I feel like this is his destiny,” said Brian Shaw, Stephan’s father, and assistant trainer. “This is his opportunity to showcase his skills, and he is going to put the heavyweight division on notice.”

Boxing is a Shaw family tradition. Stephan’s a third-generation boxer, as his father fought in the amateur ranks, and his grandfather, Winston ‘Buddy’ Shaw, trained former world champion Corey Spinks for a time.

“I love my grandfather,” Stephan said. “He’s the patriarch of our family, especially as far as boxing.”

Winston will be watching Saturday night’s fight from his Spanish Lake living room cheering on his grandson.

“I don’t brag about him as much, but inside it’s really great,” Winston said.

Winston recently turned 81 and lives with Parkinson’s, but that won’t stop him from watching Stephan attempt to make history.

“This is the fight that I think is going to get him over the top,” Winston said.

If Stephan wins Saturday night, he’ll move to 19-0 and be one step closer to a title shot, following in the footsteps of a couple of other great St. Louis heavyweights like Sonny Liston and Leon Spinks.

“Saturday night looks like a victorious night for Stephan ‘Big Shot’ Shaw,” Stephan said. “You know I definitely want to have both hands raised, and you might even see a tear roll down my face.”