FLORISSANT, Mo. – Florissant fire crews worked to carefully and safely rescue a kitten stuck inside an HVAC unit Thursday night.

The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District says the kitten fell into an air duct and ended up stuck inside of an HVAC unit. The crew worked for about an hour to remove the kitten while preventing injuries or further damage.

Fortunately, the kitten wasn’t injured in the rescue attempt. She will go to a shelter Saturday unless the fire department finds its owner before then.