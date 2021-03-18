Florissant homeowners complain of flooded basements amid heavy rainfall

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Folks in Florissant don’t need to build an ark just yet, but more than 100 homeowners do need help pumping sewer water out of their basements.

Two days of pounding rain have been just too much for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) system.

An MSD spokesman said they’ve received about 200 calls concerning flooded basements in the district, and one hundred and ten of the homeowners are in the Florissant area. Video shot by Michael Brown shows the family of five, including a new baby, has a lot of possessions soaked in sewer water.

“I got studio equipment, we got clothes. There’s a couch down there. My girl, she works from home, a laptop and printer,” he said.

Brandon Czarnecki rents the house to the Brown family. He insisted scenes like the flooded basement have become too frequent.

“This is not unusual. Normally about once a year, twice a year, I have water in my basement,” Czarnecki said.

MSD crews showed us the problem. They opened a sewer and revealed too much rain water.

“A lot of these are overcharged mains, which means there’s too much water in the system,” MSD spokesman Sean Hadley said. “So, it’s more than the capacity of the sewer and when we see that happen, we start seeing basement backups.”

Neighbors’ sump pumps were emptying out basements. Down the street, clean-up crews were on the scene, a job which can cost thousands of dollars. Some believe MSD should pay.

“I definitely feel like they should help pay for it because if there’s a problem that’s been happening, there’s something they should’ve been fixing,” Brown said.

MSD customers can apply for money to pay for the damages – up to $3,000. Some folks want a permanent solution.

“I really just want MSD and the city and all the folks engaged in this to work together to try to figure it out what we need to do better,” Czarnecki said.

MSD Customer Service Hotline: 314-768-6260