FLORISSANT, Mo. – One person is in critical condition after house fire Wednesday morning in Florissant.

The fire happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Loekes Drive. Upon arrival, crews rapidly searched the home and found one person inside the home and unresponsive. The victim was quickly rushed to the hospital.

It’s unclear what might have caused the house fire at this time. Crews deployed a hose line to quickly extinguish the fire Wednesday.

The Florissant Fire District, Black Jack Fire District, Berkeley Fire Department Hazelwood Fire Department, Robertson Fire District and Christian EMS were among the agencies to help in the fire response